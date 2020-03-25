Coronavirus: The latest major adjustment to testing eligibility explained

You may have seen and heard a lot of commentary this morning around the criteria for getting tested for Covid-19. This comes on top of several days of discussions around testing numbers and backlogs. There is a huge amount of information circulating about testing, so many will feel confused.

Here’s what you need to know:

What just happened?

The Department of Health has changed what’s called the “case definition” for Covid-19 testing. Case definition is the set of symptoms that a patient has to be exhibiting to become eligible for the test. It’s the second time they’ve made a major adjustment.

Before March 12th, you had to be symptomatic and either be a close contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19 or to have travelled from an affected area.

Between that date and now, the testing criteria were significantly looser as the health services ramped up their strategy of “community testing”. All you needed to become eligible for testing was to display one symptom.

Now they have changed the criteria again.

What are the new criteria?

There is now a two step process to qualify.

Firstly, the list of symptoms has changed. Patients now have to have a fever and a symptom of respiratory disease, i.e. a cough or shortness of breath. Testing will also be carried out on those with respiratory symptoms who have been in contact with a confirmed or probable Covid-19 case in the days before symptoms onset.

If that bar is met, you must then fall into a list of priority categories, which include being a close contact of a confirmed case, a healthcare worker, an at risk group (those with diabetes, chronic lung disease, et cetera), household contacts of those at-risk groups, staff or residents in long-term care facilities, prison staff and inmates where self-isolation may be difficult and pregnant women.

If you meet both those criteria, you will be tested. Otherwise, you will be told to stay at home and self-isolate.

Why did it happen?

The immediate impetus for this change comes from Ireland adopting the World Health Organisation case definition for Covid-19,which stipulates that a patient with fever must have at least one symptom of respitatory disease.

However, the immediate Irish context cannot be forgotten. After the last change in case criteria, there was an absolutely enormous surge in the numbers of people seeking tests - some 20,000 per day. Even with extra capacity being built into the Irish testing system, and a goal of delivering some 15,000 test results per day in the next four weeks, this surge combined with a shortage of testing equipment to cause a massive backlog which threatened to swamp the system entirely.

The new criteria, doctors say, will massively cut the percentage of the population eligible for testing. “There has been a significant change in criteria for testing as of today, which will significantly reduce the amount of testing that we are doing,” says Dublin GP Maitiu O Tuathail.

What does it mean for me?

The most important thing to remember, no matter whether you are eligible for a test or not, or awaiting results or not, is that self-isolation is still the most important strategy for everyone who is displaying symptoms. This is the case if you have one symptom, two symptoms, if you’re eligible for a test, or not. Once you’re sufficiently symptomatic to get in touch with your GP, you should be self-isolating at home for 14 days from the onset of symptoms, and the last five of those must be fever-free.

Household contacts of those self-isolating should reduce their movements for 14 days.

If you are already in the testing system, the impact of this change depends on how far down that particular path you were.

If you have been swabbed your sample will be processed and tested.

If you have been referred for testing, but not swabbed or given a test date for swabbing, then you will not be tested. Patients in this category are advised to get in touch with their GP again and see if their symptoms and status qualify them for testing.

There is uncertainty around those who have been given a testing time and date but have not yet been swabbed. Doctors’ organisations have said they are seeking clarity on this.

Where things were relatively simple, a lot of complexity has been introduced overnight. “It is understandably going to lead to confusion amongst the public, so we need a strong information campaign to inform the public of these changes,” Dr O Tuathail said.

What does it mean for the testing system?

“The national testing issue is a major work in progress and clearly does not have the capacity to cope with yesterday’s criteria,” according to Meath GP Dr Stephen Murphy. In order to respond to this, the health service has dramatically reduced the numbers of people eligible for testing.

The immediate consequence of this, obviously enough, will be fewer people being tested. But that raises some other questions. If the drop off is significant, can the new testing data be compared with the old testing data, gathered from a wider range of people under a different set of criteria? If Ireland’s numbers of cases diagnosed drops, is that because containment measures are working, or because the criteria for testing has changed? Will the testing capacity still be built out to 15,000 per day, as the health service has indicated; if it is, will 15,000 people per day be eligible for testing under these new, stricter criteria?

Also, some doctors have raised questions about ambiguities in the new criteria. For example, one of the primary clinical criteria is for someone with respiratory symptoms who has been in touch with a probable or confirmed case of Covid-19. A broad definition of “probable” here could include vast swathes of the population, who have been told they are sufficiently symptomatic to merit testing under the old criteria. There is also likely to be a large and complex surge in calls to GPs from people who had been put forward for testing, but now are not eligible for the test, and have been advised to get in touch with their GP again. This further complicates matters for a GP system that is already under massive pressure.