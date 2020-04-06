Coronavirus: Outbreaks in 57 nursing homes as 40,000 employers apply for wage scheme

The number of outbreaks of Covid-19 in nursing homes has increased again to 57, according to the latest HSE report.

Forty-one of the reported clusters of the disease are in the east of the country, but outbreaks have been reported in all regions apart from the north-east.

There is also a growing number of outbreaks in residential institutions, where 26 clusters have now been reported. Most of these - 18 - are in the east.

The Disability Federation of Ireland said the rise in cases in residential centres of people with disabilities has been overlooked to date. In many of these centres, it says, self-isolation is not an option because of the need for assistance to be given to residents through close physical contact.

The number of clusters in hospital has increased from 37 to 43 in the latest daily epidemiological report from the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It shows a total of 1,163 healthcare workers have become infected with coronavirus; foreign travel accounts for only 101 of these cases.

The oldest person to be diagnosed with Covid-19 was 99 years old and the youngest was a baby in the first year of life.

Community

Meanwhile, Covid-19 community assessment hubs will keep patients from overburdening the hospital system while being treated by healthcare staff, the head of the GP association has said.

Community assessment hubs for Covid-19 will begin accepting their first patients this week. The Health Service Executive said 12 to 15 of the assessment hubs will be in place by the end of the week. The hubs provide facilities for people who need to self-isolate, those who are sick and people who are awaiting a test result.

The Vice-President of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) Dr Nuala O’Connor said the hubs will keep patients from “overburdening the hospital system”.

“They are another layer of triage in the community.

“Somebody like myself who is a GP, I’m going to have a number of patients who have Covid-19 and are recuperating at home.

“If I feel they are becoming unwell, not so unwell that they need to go to hospital but if they are experiencing shortness of breath, then the community hub is another place where I can organise for a patient to be seen by health care professionals.”

Dr O’Connor said in cases where a person can not self isolate at home, they will be sent to one of the hubs instead of hospital.

“We are trying to make sure that as the figures increase that we can make sure not to overburden the emergency rooms and healthcare systems if at all possible.”

Dr O’Connor said patients will be assessed by nurses and GPs at the community hub and a decision can then be made as to whether they need to go to hospital for oxygen and other supports or can continue to recover at home. In some cases, recovery in a community isolation unit may be suitable for them, Dr O’Connor added.

Almost 40,000 employers have registered for the Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme since it was established two weeks ago, the Government has confirmed.

Assistant secretary general in the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan commended the “strong uptake” of the scheme established to encourage employers to keep workers on their books during the current crisis.

It provides a subsidy of 70 per cent of take home pay, up to a weekly maximum tax free amount of €410 to allow firms to keep paying their staff. Almost €87 million has already been paid out under the scheme, Ms Canavan said.

Thirty-eight Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed over the weekend, bringing the total in the Republic to 158. Some 691 new cases were confirmed on Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,994.

On Sunday night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed he rejoined the Medical Register last month. He has offered his services to the HSE for one session a week in areas that are within his scope of practice and will be carrying out phone assessments.

Main points

On Sunday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the ability of the health service to test for coronavirus would be doubled from next week to about 4,500 per day. However, this remains subject to the availability of sufficient supply of reagents for use in the testing process.

He also said work on an app to aid the tracing of contacts of confirmed cases was well advanced, with user testing under way. The app will be ready to roll out in mid-April, he indicated. - Additional reporting PA