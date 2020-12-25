Coronavirus: New UK variant of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland as 1,025 new cases reported

A total of 1,025 new cases of Covid-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Friday.

There has been a total of 2,194 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There is now a total of 84,098 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that he can confirm that the new UK variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Ireland by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD.

“Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here. In the meantime, it is vitally important that we each stay at home, avoid social contact and avoid all forms of non-essential travel.”

