Coronavirus: Low paid, gig economy workers to be hardest hit, warns union

Low paid workers and those in the “gig” economy who are affected by the corona virus will be particularly hit hard by the “anaemic” system of social protection in Ireland, a leading trade unionist has said.

Speaking at a conference on the living wage in Dublin Siptu researcher Michael Taft said Ireland did not have a pay-related system of benefits for those who became ill but rather a flat rate payment of just over €200.

“Our system is based on poverty amelioration rather than actual social protection”, he said.

Mr Taft said workers in companies that did not have a sick plan, who contracted the coronavirus or who had to self isolate would have to rely on the State’s illness benefit system.

He said this was much poorer than similar schemes applying in countries elsewhere in Europe.

“First you have to wait six days. You have to go for a week with no pay if you don’t have an employer sick pay scheme. For a lot of workers that is not an option. “

“Secondly the level at which illness benefit is paid is about €200 per week. If you compare that to the level of illness benefit in many continential countries which can be 100 per cent of pay for the first two weeks, then taken over by the State at 70-80per cent .”

Mr Taft said “because someone has gone sick doesn’t mean that they have to suffer a fall in living standard, that is the whole point of a social wage, it protects your income in cases where you are out of work like being ill or on maternity benefit or you’ve been injured at work .”

He said he did not want to be a scaremongering but that it appeared possible that a lot of people would be out of work as a precaution or as a result of contracting the coronavirus, and that is in top of those with ordinary illnesses.

“Those who are covered under a sick pay plan will probably not experience this prolem too much as they will be paid by employers. Many of these sick pay plans were negotiated by employers in the organised workplaces. or you will find them in public sector, financial sector or the modern multinational sctor but in so many sectors in our domestic economy especially in retail, hospitality, administrative services, the lower paid - a lot of them will not have that protection and so they will find that during that period of illness they are not getting paid for a substantial period and when they are, it comes out to not very much compared to what they need. So they will suffer financial hardship on top of suffering physical hardship.”

Mr Taft said that for those working in the “gig “ economy the problems experienced by ordinary permanent employees would be multiplied by 10 or 20 times.

“ For those in the gig conomy who are just relying on whatever the activity might be and you can’t do that, you may not even be able to get illness benefit. You may have to go to get supplementary welfare allowance because you don’t have the PRSI contributions for illness benefit because you have been categorised as self employed.

“And although self employed do now have access to some parts of illness benefit you find that the contribution record wil be very patchy.”

Employers

Meanwhile employers have played down the prospect of the introduction of a statutory code of practice to govern the payment of workers affected by the coronavirus, as proposed by the trade union movement.

In a letter to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) on Wednesday the employers’ group Ibec said “ the very unpredictability of an event such as coronavirus makes it highly unlikely that a static Code of Practice could be sufficiently responsive and flexible to adequately protect both employers and employees in an evolving situation”.

Ibec chief Danny McCoy said: “All available options including remote working, flexible working, parental and carers leave, as well as other forms of leave should be reviewed and considered to minimise the impact of Coronavirus in the workplace to the greatest extent possible.

“Where an employee contracts the virus, we agree that the normal conditions for sick leave will apply.

“It is not, however, possible to give a uniform response to the issue of self-isolation. This is a matter where employers will have to consider the unique circumstances of each case and respond in line with their own policies. Equally, decisions made by individuals with caring responsibilities should be managed in line with normal organisational protocols, albeit with due regard to the current situation.”

Financial staff

Separately the union representing financial services staff has urged banks to continue to pay staff if they are affected by the coronavirus and to provide special leave if they are required to care for children due to school closures.

The general secretary of the Financial Services Union John O’Connell said that banks had a responsibility to ensure the safety of all staff and that staff did not suffer any loss of pay.

“Should staff miss work, having followed medical advice and guidance, they should not suffer any loss of earnings. Those absences should not be counted as part of absence management policies.”

“”We are also calling for flexibility and common sense when it comes to childcare responsibilities especially if we see further school closures. Workers should not face situations where they’re required to take unpaid leave to look after children as a result of school closures or if children have been instructed by a school to stay at home.

These unplanned absences should be recorded as special leave, with pay. Alternatively, homeworking arrangements should be put in place where feasible.”