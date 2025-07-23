‘Stop using it immediately’: Regulator warns about fire risk in certain tumble dryers

Comreg says anyone who owns an affected tumble dryer should contact Haier to arrange a modification

Consumers are being warned about a “risk of fire” in certain tumble dryers.

The Commission for Communications Regulations (ComReg) said anyone who owns one of the affected devices should “stop using it immediately” and contact Haier to arrange a modification.

In a safety notice, it said certain Haier, Candy and Hoover heat-pump tumble dryers present “a risk of fire due to manufacturing variations, as it is possible for an internal short-circuit to occur during use, causing the product to ignite”.

The regulator, which regulates the electronic communications sector, under which tumble dryers fall, said Haier Smart Home UK & I Ltd is conducting a service intervention to rectify the issue.

On its UK website, Haier said it took consumer safety “very seriously” and wanted to reduce any product safety risks to a minimum.

It has identified a variability in its built-in tumble dryers that, “on rare occasions”, can generate an internal short-circuit to occur.

“In certain circumstances and under certain conditions, this short-circuiting may result in the machine igniting,” Haier said.

To rectify the issue it wants to carry out at-home modifications, which require a service engineer attending free of charge.

“If you own one of the affected models, we strongly advise that you do NOT use the appliance until the engineer has completed the modification,” it said.

ComReg listed 15 model numbers that are affected by the issue.