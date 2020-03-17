Coronavirus: Guinness announces fund to help bar staff and elderly

Guinness has announced it will set up a €1.5 million fund to help support bar staff and the elderly in light of the coronavirus public health crisis.

Some €1.2 million of the funding will be provided to bar staff unable to work following the Government recommendation all pubs across the country close to help prevent the spread of the virus, officially known as Covid-19.

The remaining €300,000 will be used to support elderly people during the unprecedented health crisis, through a partnership with Alone, a charity for the elderly.

Elderly communities

The charity welcomed the funding, which will be used to maintain and expand the support services it offers to elderly communities.

The closures led to concerns that thousands of jobs could be at risk and many premises would not be able to open again following the financial impact of the emergency measures to tackle coronavirus.

Oliver Loomes, country director of Guinness owners Diageo Ireland, said the company would work with the Licensed Vintners’ Association and Vintners’ Federation of Ireland around how to “support bar staff to maximum effect using this funding”.