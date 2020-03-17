Share your Covid-19 story: Have you lost your job or business?

Another 200,000 people could lose their jobs this week, retail group warns

A shopper wearing a face mask on Grafton Street, Dublin last weekend. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

A shopper wearing a face mask on Grafton Street, Dublin last weekend. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

 

An estimated 140,000 people have already lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 crisis, with another 200,000 retail jobs in jeopardy this week.

If you are an employee who has lost their job, a self-employed person whose income has rapidly dried up, or a business owner who has had to let people go or are worried about the future, The Irish Times would like to hear from you. Have you applied for an emergency social welfare payment? Are you worried about paying bills, rent, or mortgages? Do you think enough is being done to support those who have lost their jobs, or struggling businesses?

You can use this form to submit your experiences (max 200 words).

Have you lost your job or business?

You can attach a photograph of yourself if you wish.

If you would like to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission.

A selection of responses may be published online and/or in print.

Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.