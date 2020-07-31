Coronavirus: Focus on foreign travel could distract from core message, warns Glynn

A focus on international travel has distracted from community efforts in Ireland to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the acting chief medical officer has said.

Dr Ronan Glynn, said there was a risk that debate about Irish people going on foreign holidays could detract from the “core message” of each individual having power to control the spread of the virus.

Dr Glynn said a minority of cases detected in the Republic were linked to international travel including just two of 85 cases reported on Thursday.

“Ultimately what will dictate the course of the infection over the coming week, two weeks or in the coming months is the actions of each and every person in our communities across the country,” he remarked.

Dr Glynn said the revelation that there were 85 new cases reported in Ireland on Thursday – the highest daily number in two months – was not the time for “a knee-jerk reaction”.

While not surprised by the number, as Covid-19 was a highly infectious virus, Dr Glynn said he was hopeful that the figures were the sign of “a blip” rather than signalling a more worrying trend.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr Glynn said it was “a reminder to us all to double down efforts as we head into this weekend”.

“We’re hopeful that what we are seeing in fact is evidence that our contact tracing system is working really, really well,” said Dr Glynn.

He added: “The aim of that system is to detect the cases in clusters very rapidly and to break the chains of transmission.”

Between 30 and 40 of the new cases on Thursday have been linked to a cluster at a dog food factory in Naas, Co Kildare, some of whose workers are living in a direct provision centre.

Dr Glynn acknowledged that there is a higher risk of infection in any place where people were living together but he understood that all the measures were being taken to restrict the spread of the virus.

“Even if people are doing the right thing, there will be times when this spreads quickly, particularly when people are working in close proximity to each other,” he observed.

He advised the public that further clusters can be expected in various settings including workplaces, direct provision centres and family households.

“The challenge for all of us is to identify them quickly to clamp down on them but to do that we need people to come forward quickly to say they’ve got the symptoms,” said Dr Glynn.

The acting chief medical officer said it was important for people to remember that they don’t have to be sick to transmit the virus to others.

“We have to assume that everybody we meet is potentially at risk of infecting others and we have to act appropriately,” said Dr Glynn.

He urged members of the public to continue to following the key advice of maintaining social distance, staying outdoors when meeting people as much as possible, washing hands, wearing face masks and downloading the Covid-19 tracker.

Meanwhile, Dr Jack Lambert, a consultant in infectious diseases at the Mater Hospital, said there was a focus on foreign travel for controlling the virus when the main reason for the recent increase in cases was people in Ireland not practicing social distancing.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Dr Lambert called for greater inspections as well as training and supervision to ensure people were following Government guidelines and advice.

“The elephant in the room is Irish to Irish spread. We really need to focus on that,” said Dr Lambert.