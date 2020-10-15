Coronavirus: 763 new cases and four more deaths in the North

There were 763 new cases of coronavirus and four more deaths recorded by the North’s Department of Health in its daily bulletin on Thursday afternoon as Northern Ireland prepares to enter a new intensive period of restrictions.

With much of the North’s hospitality sector shutting down for four weeks from 6pm on Friday and schools closing for two weeks from Monday the incidence of Covid-19 remains at a high level in Northern Ireland.

The health department has recorded a total of 606 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic and 23,878 confirmed cases of coronavirus. There were 6,394 positive cases in the past week, just over 900 per day.

There are 201 Covid patients being treated in Northern Ireland hospitals with 24 of them in intensive care units and 17 being ventilated.

The highest incidence continues to be in the Derry and Strabane council area. Currently it is experiencing 870 cases per 100,000 of population. This compares with the next highest, Belfast, with 475 cases per 100,000 and Mid Ulster with 471 cases per 100,000.

The department also recorded 203 cases of the virus in Belfast on Wednesday and 104 cases in Derry and Strabane. The lowest daily incidence on Wednesday were in Ards and North down with 22 cases and Mid and East Antrim with 24 cases.

‘Untouchable’

Meanwhile, North Antrim DUP MLA and Policing Board member Mervyn Storey has called on the PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne to ensure his officers take a “more robust approach to enforcement of the Covid-19 regulations”.

Mr Storey said that in many parts of Northern Ireland there was widespread concern that the PSNI approach to enforcing the rules has been “inconsistent and toothless”.

“The perception, rightly or wrongly, is that breaches by republicans and the GAA are deemed untouchable. Numerous investigations have been launched - but how many have actually resulted in files going to the PPS?” he said.

“As the number of cases rises, policing activity in every community must be ramped up. It isn’t good enough for those in senior ranks within the police to say they take their lead from the Executive table on what areas of enforcement to prioritise,” he said.

“The PSNI has a statutory duty to protect the public and uphold the rule of law. It is time they finally stepped up to the mark and delivered a clear message that those intent on breaking the law and putting the vulnerable at risk will simply not be tolerated,” added Mr Storey.