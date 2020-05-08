Coronavirus: 71 care home residents died in North in single week

Seventy-one people with coronavirus died in care homes in the North in a single week, according to the most recent data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

Figures released by NISRA on Friday recorded 115 deaths involving coronavirus, also known as Covid 19, in the week ending May 1st. Almost 62 per cent of these - or 71 deaths - were in care homes. Thirty-nine occurred in hospital, four at home, and one in a hospice.

In total, NISRA noted 516 deaths involving coronavirus from the beginning of the outbreak until May 1st. This figure is 35 per cent higher than the 383 fatalities recorded in the same period by the North’s department of health.

Almost half of these deaths - 253, or 49 per cent - took place in hospital, with 45 per cent (232) in care homes, four (0.8 per cent) in hospices and 27 (5.2 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 236 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 66 separate establishments.

Earlier this week the North’s health minister, Robin Swann, said that since the beginning of the outbreak there had been 125 acute respiratory outbreaks in care homes, with 72 of these confirmed as coronavirus.

“As the number of Covid-related patients being admitted to hospitals are falling, I remain acutely aware that the front line fight has moved to our care homes,” he said.

Northern Ireland releases two separate sets of data on coronavirus fatalities. The department of health figures are released daily and are based on patients who have tested positive for the virus, and mainly cover deaths in hospital settings.

The most recent set of department figures, from May 7th, recorded 422 deaths among patients with coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

NISRA figures are slower to produce and are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals. There may or may not be a positive test for coronavirus.

Separate data released by NISRA and based on the date a death was registered showed that the provisional number of total deaths registered in the week ending May 1st was 427.

This was 43 fewer than the previous week, but 107 more than the five-year average of 320.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate for 29 per cent, or 124 of the deaths registered in the week ending May 1st, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths registered in 2020 to 494.

NISRA said that over the last five weeks, 704 “excess deaths” - deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years - have been registered in Northern Ireland.

Males accounted for 50.4 per cent of all coronavirus-related deaths until May 1st, while people aged 75 and over accounted for 77 per cent of all such deaths registered in the same period.