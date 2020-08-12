Coronavirus: 40 new cases and one more death confirmed by Nphet

There has been one new Covid-19 related death and 40 new cases reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Wednesday.

There has now been a total of 1,774 Covid-19 related deaths in the State.

And the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic to date stands at 26,838.

Of the cases notified on Wednesday 21 are men and 19 are women with 75 per cent being under 45 years of age.

Some 19 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 13 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Of the total 12 are in Dublin, 11 in Kildare, seven in Offaly, and the rest of the cases are in Clare, Donegal, Limerick, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary and Wicklow

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said that when the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) tracks and analyses Covid-19’s progression in Ireland, they take into account much more than daily figures. “Although today’s number is positive relative to what we saw last weekend, we remain concerned about both the number of cases that are being reported and their distribution across the country,” he said.

“The five day average for reported cases nationally is now at 75 per day. Even when we exclude Kildare, Laois and Offaly from this, it remains significantly elevated for the rest of the country at 31 per day - it is worth recalling that in late June, the five day average for cases reported was less than 10. In light of this, I ask people to continue to hold firm and continue to closely follow public health advice,” he added.

Prof Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team told a briefing at the Department of Health the R number or reproduction rate of the virus was now estimated to be around 1.6.

He said 45 per cent of all cases over the last few weeks were either in workplaces or in household clusters.

He also said only 16 per cent of cases over the period were confirmed community transmission of the virus. “We are seeing fewer than 10 cases per day as confirmed community transmission,” he said.

There was very little by way of travel related or healthcare acquired cases reported.

Earlier the North’s Department of Health reported 29 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total of cases in Northern Ireland to 6,217.

In its daily bulletin on Wednesday afternoon it recorded no new Covid-19 deaths, leaving the death toll in the North at 557.

In the past seven days it reported 204 new cases of coronavirus.

So far 163,986 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.

More to follow...