Cork girl (16) died from severe brain injury after being hit by car

Gardaí have forwarded a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following the death of a schoolgirl who was struck by a car as she was crossing a road on New Year’s Eve in Co Cork, an inquest has heard.

Róisín Mae O’Donovan (16), from Ivy Circle, Muskerry Estate, Ballincollig, was fatally injured while crossing Ballincollig’s Main Street at around 7.45pm on December 31st last.

Ms O’Donovan, a transition year student at Ballincollig Community School, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she underwent treatment but she died the following day.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster told Cork Coroner’s Court that Ms O’Donovan died from severe a brain injury following a road traffic collision.

Sgt Fergus Twomey told the court that gardaí had forwarded a file to the DPP and he applied for an adjournment under Section 25 of the Coroner’s Act in the event of a decision being taken to initiate criminal proceedings.

Cork City Coroner Philip Comyn granted the adjournment and listed the matter for mention on September 5th, when gardaí will be in a position to provide further information on whether criminal proceedings have begun.