Commercial vehicle roadworthiness tests to recommence on Monday

Roadworthiness tests for commercial vehicles will start again on Monday, the Government has announced.

The Minister for Transport Shane Ross has confirmed the Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing (CVRT) network will open in the first phase. There are 150 such testing centres in the State.

However, there is as yet no announcement as to when either driving tests or the National Car Tests (NCT) will recommence.

The CVRT is a roadworthiness test for all commercial vehicles, buses with more than eight passenger seats and ambulances, all over one year old.

It confirms that a vehicle satisfies basic safety standards on the day the test is carried out, but does not confer a warranty as regards the condition of the vehicle.

All Road Safety Authority (RSA) activity in relation to vehicle testing and driving tests was suspended on March 28th as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All vehicles due to be tested in the intervening period were give an automatic three month extension.

Mr Ross said the resumption of CVRT tests “reflects the importance of testing for the safe provision of the transport of goods and people by road. The resumption of CVRT testing is subject to robust protocols being put in place by each testing centre that meet public and occupational health requirements in order to protect staff and customers.

“The Health and Safety Authority has new powers that allow it to close workplaces where there is very poor management of health and safety, but this will only be applied as a final resort”.

The RSA will be communicating with each of the 150 CVRT centres from Saturday and have said any that cannot comply with new restrictions should remain closed.

Mr Ross said: “In April I extended the period of validity of roadworthiness certificates, licences and other certificates that were due expire from 28th March 2020 and couldn’t be renewed because of the suspension of many RSA services.

“While most customers of these services will not need to avail of them in the short term, because of these extensions, I do however want to see the phased reopening of the RSA’s services so we can contribute to the process of reopening Ireland’s economy and society.”

Mr Ross said he has asked officials in his department and in the RSA to produce a road map for the phased resumption of other services including the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS), Driver Theory Test (DTT), National Car Test (NCT) and the Driving Test.