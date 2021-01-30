Cold temperatures forecast with snow expected on Sunday

Snow is expected across the northern half of the country on Sunday with day time temperatures barely above freezing in some places.

A strong northerly wind on Sunday will bring with it snow particularly in parts of Sligo and Donegal.

Snow is likely to turn to rain later on Sunday, but will remain as snow in the north-west.

Met Éireann forecaster Siobhán Ryan said there is a “question mark” over how much precipitation will fall and whether or not it will fall as sleet or snow.

Ms Ryan said Met Éireann may issue a yellow weather warning with the exception of the south-west for Sunday.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain in counties Wicklow and Wexford is valid until 3pm on Saturday, with some rain falling as snow on higher ground.

Much of the east coast is being battered by the remnants of Storm Justine, a tropical storm named by the Spanish meteorological authorities which brought heavy rain and damaging wind to the Iberian peninsula during the week.

Day-time temperatures will be between 1 and 5 degrees on Sunday, but will feel colder because of the wind-chill factor.

The cold weather is forecast to continue into Monday with further falls of sleet or snow over Ulster.

Temperatures will rise during the week but it will be unsettled with a lot of rain and wind.