Class sent home from Dublin school after positive Covid-19 test

A class has been sent home from a Dublin primary school following a confirmed case of coronavirus in recent days.

In correspondence sent to parents the school stated “there has been a positive Covid-19 case with a pupil in your class”.

The school is located in the south west of Dublin.

The coronavirus case had been “contracted outside of school,” and sending the class of the pupil home was a “precautionary measure,” the school said.

The pupils in the affected class were directed to remain at home and restrict their movements for 14 days, and public health officials would be making contact with parents in the next 48 hours, the email said.

Parents were advised if children who had been in the class began to show symptoms of coronavirus they should contact a GP.

The email to parents said siblings of any pupils in the affected class “may still come to school unless symptomatic or otherwise directed by public health.”

In another email to parents, the school said it “continues its enhanced cleaning and the particular classroom has been deep cleaned and fogged”.

Under HSE guidelines schools are not required to contact parents if there has been a confirmed case, with public health teams to inform the “close contacts” of the pupil or staff member of their need to self-isolate while awaiting testing.

The correspondence from the school said it was informing all parents of the confirmed case “in keeping with our policy of open communication”.

“Whilst we are informing parents of this first event, we will not be informing of each individual further cases unless instructed by public health to do so,” the school said.