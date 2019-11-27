Children’s hospital: construction progress slower than expected

Construction of the new national children’s hospital is a little behind where its development board would like it to be, its chair man Fred Barry said on Wednesday.

However, he told the Oireachtas health committee on Wednesday that there was still three years of the building programme to run, to the end of 2022, and that he hoped time could be recovered.

Mr Barry said the cost of meeting additional claims submitted by the building contractor which had been determined so far was less than €1 million.

He said about 50 per cent of the additional contractor claims submitted had now been determined.

