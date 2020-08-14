Care home deaths account for half of North Covid-19 deaths

Care home-related deaths are still accounting for half of the coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland, the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) published on Friday have shown.

Nisra reported that in the week to August 7th there were four coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland, taking its total over the period of pandemic to 859.

Up to the same date, the North’s Department of Health had recorded 556 deaths.

The department figures differ from the Nisra statistics in that they mainly relate to deaths in hospital and patients having tested positive for the virus. Nisra’s figures go wider in that they relate to death certificates in the greater community where Covid-19 was recorded as a factor in the death.

Of the Nisra total, 452 deaths (52.6 per cent) took place in hospital, 349 (40.6 per cent) in care homes, eight (0.9 per cent) in hospices and 50 (5.8 per cent ) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 357 deaths that occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments.

Nisra said that further analysis of the figures illustrated that of the 429 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 up to August 7th 81.4 per cent (349) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 80 in hospital.

“On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 49.9 per cent of all Covid-19 related deaths. However, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease,” said Nisra.

The statistics body said that over the past 19 weeks there were 1,035 “excess deaths” in Northern Ireland – that is, deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years.

Nisra further reported that people aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (65.1 per cent) of all deaths and 80 per cent of coronavirus-related deaths registered this calendar year up to August 7th.

Meanwhile, the North’s health Minister, Robin Swann, reported that there have been more than 250,000 downloads of the “StopCOVID NI” proximity app since it went live two weeks ago.

“Surpassing a quarter of a million downloads in just two weeks is a fantastic achievement and I want to thank everyone who has taken the time to download the app,” he said.

“Since going live 39 diagnosis keys have been uploaded, and 19 exposure notifications to self-isolate for 14 days have been issued to close contact matches thus helping to limit the spread of the infection,” he added.

Dr Eddie O’Neill, consultant medical adviser and product manager who led the development of the app, said: “The app comes at a really important time, ahead of winter and a potentially very challenging time for our health service. We must use this time to prepare.

“It’s important that as many of us as possible are using the app and are familiar with the process. This will inevitably help limit transmission in any future second wave that we may face in the winter, along with the manual test, trace, protect contact tracing programme,” he added.