Live: Andy Farrell to name Ireland squad for Autumn Internationals

“The summer tour also appeared to confirm that Jack Boyle has been first to fill the sizeable void left by Healy’s retirement. Boyle started both Tests, and what’s more Michael Milne won his first two caps off the bench. Milne thus seems likely to be named after his well-taken brace in Munster’s win over Edinburgh last Friday, although Paddy McCarthy’s name has surely entered the conversation after a strong start to the season. The Lions tour appears to have confirmed that Thomas Clarkson has usurped Tom O’Toole, for the time being at least.

“There is an even bigger cloud over the fitness and availability of Joe McCarthy due to the foot issue which ended his Lions series halfway through the first Test. If he is ruled out, then the squad could well feature both Ulster locks Henderson and Cormac Izuchukwu, as well as James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne and Ryan Baird.

“All told, a dozen players featured in the Irish backrow in their 11 Tests last season, so despite O’Mahony’s retirement some seriously good loose forwards will miss out.”

Here are the fixtures:

November 1st

Ireland v New Zealand, Soldier Field, Chicago, 8pm

November 8th

Ireland v Japan, Aviva Stadium, 12.40pm

November 15th

Ireland v Australia, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm

November 22nd

Ireland v South Africa, Aviva Stadium, 5.40pm

It will be the first time in over a decade there will be no Cian Healy, Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray though. Hugo Keenan will also be missing, Caelan Doris is a doubt, but may return.

Ireland will play New Zealand, Japan, Australia and South Africa.