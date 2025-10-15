Show Jumping Association of Ireland engaged in settlement talks

A solicitor's letter was sent to the association but there was no response, the court heard. Photograph: iStock

The Show Jumping Association of Ireland, which had been restrained from voting on a resolution proposing to remove its chairman, Des McFadden, and three other directors from its board, are engaged in settlement talks.

When an injunction was granted by Mr Justice Garrett Simons during the summer break, the High Court heard that a proposed disciplinary process might lead to the termination of Mr McFadden, Neal Doherty, Derek Reid and Aldyth Roulston.

Jarlath Ryan SC, who appeared with barrister Martin Canny and ME Hanahoe Solicitors, told Mr Justice Brian Cregan that the injunctive proceedings could be adjourned to facilitate a settlement meeting as the next step in attempting to resolve the ongoing dispute.

Mr Canny had earlier told the court that the proposed vote would most likely be supported by eight named directors identified in court as Marguerite Ryan, Ballinbarna, The Rower, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny; Taylor Vard, Hillside Stud, Ballyedmonduff, Stepaside, Co Dublin; Melvyn Kennedy, The Racecourse, Danesfort, Co Kilkenny; Tony Hurley, Forest Lodge, Cullen, Mallow, Co Cork; Tomas Ryan, Mill Road, Thurles, Co Tipperary; Aideen Kirby, Coosane, Birdhill, Limerick; Tommy Gibbons, Mayfield, Rooskey, Claremorris, Co Mayo; and Kenneth Feeney, Cluan Na Cathrach, Caheroyan, Athenry, Co Galway.

The resolution to have been voted on called for a decision on whether Mr McFadden, Mr Doherty, Mr Reid and Ms Roulston should be removed from the board and its standing committees. This was on the basis they had failed to properly inform the board on the content and extent of litigation involving the association’s Ulster region against a former treasurer there.

Mr Canny said a letter had been sent by Hanahoe Solicitors to the association just before the proposed vote but it had not been responded to. This had prompted a legal team to begin work on Mr McFadden and his colleagues’ behalf to bring injunctive proceedings before the High Court.

Mr McFadden, of Kilens Road, Mountfield, Omagh, Co Tyrone, had stated in written evidence that if not restrained, the association’s dismissal of him and his colleagues would cause catastrophic and irreparable damage to their good names and reputations.

He said such dismissals as planned could undermine court proceedings in Northern Ireland against former Ulster region treasurer Allison Mercer who, he claimed, had failed to account for certain monies following queries that had been raised by the association’s auditors.

“To avoid unnecessary use of the words purported and supposed ... the court will note that we are challenging whether the meeting was properly called or whether the proposed resolution is properly before the board of directors for a vote,” Mr McFadden said.