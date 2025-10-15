Crime & Law

Gardaí at scene of ‘serious ongoing incident’ in which young male killed in north Dublin

Early indications at least one male, believed to be a juvenile, has been killed during the incident in Donaghmede

21/01/21 Garda Checkpoints pictured on the R148 Dublin this morningâ Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Gardaí are at the scene of a serious incident in Donaghmede, Dublin 13. Photograph: Collins Photos
Conor Lally
Wed Oct 15 2025 - 13:28

Gardaí in Dublin are dealing with a “serious ongoing incident” in which at least one male, believed to be a juvenile, has died and a number of other people were injured.

The violent incident took place in a shared accommodation setting, or care facility, in Donaghmede, Dublin 13.

A group of people, male and female, and including teenagers, were present. it is understood several were injured.

A number of the group managed to flee when the incident began.

Paramedics and gardaí went to the scene after the alarm was raised.

The Irish Times understands the incident is knife-related.

“An Garda Síochána is currently responding to a serious ongoing incident at a residential location in Dublin 13 today,” Garda Headquarters said in a brief statement at lunchtime.

“As this is in its early stages, no further information is available at this time.”

More to follow.

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times