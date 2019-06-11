Bus and Luas services resume in Dublin after O’Connell St stabbing

Bus and Luas services have resumed operation on O’Connell Street following a fatal stabbing in the area overnight.

The street was closed to traffic until after lunchtime on Tuesday as gardaí carried out a forensic examination.

Dublin Bus and Bus Eireann routes that serve O’Connell Street are no longer being diverted while both the Green and Red Luas line services are operating as normal. Luas has advised passengers to expect delays as normal service is restored.

The fatal assault happened at about 1.40am near the former Carlton Cinema on the northern end of the street on Tuesday morning.

A Garda on beat duty on O’Connell Street had seen two men who they requested be monitored by CCTV.

These men were then seen in a physical altercation, with one of them being stabbed, and a Garda attended to the victim with the help of members of the public.

This Garda gave a description of the suspect, who is said to be in his 20s, allowing another Garda to arrest him shortly after on Marlborough Street.

The wounded man was taken to the Mater Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have been in the area between 1am and 2am to contact them - particularly those who may have video footage of the incident.