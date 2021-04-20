Bomb found under PSNI officer’s vehicle was placed at point where daughter (3) sits

An explosive device has been found under the vehicle of a member of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at a rural property just outside Dungiven, Co Derry, security sources have said.

A “strong line of inquiry” is that the dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible, police said on Tuesday.

Those who planted the bomb at the rear of the female police officer’s car left the device “directly at the point where her three-year-old daughter sits”, police also said.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan told reporters at a press conference that the “viable device” – which was made of explosives attached to a container of flammable liquid – was “designed to cause a fireball which would have engulfed the victim’s car and anyone in it”, as well as “anyone calling to the house or anyone in the proximity”.

He said that what was “really distressing here is that the terrorists placed the bomb at the rear of the car, directly at the point where the victim’s three-year-old daughter sits”.

The child’s car seat was in the vehicle and those planting the bomb would have been aware of it, he said, adding that the child was in the house when the bomb was discovered.

“This demonstrates the complete and utter disregard for the life of a mother and her toddler. This simply beggars belief,” he said.

Mr McEwan said the victim, who is a member of police staff and part-time police officer, discovered the suspicious object beside her car near her house on Ballyquin Road in Dungiven on Monday morning. British army experts later carried out a controlled explosion.

Mr McEwan appealed for anyone with information to come forward and said police would be “unrelenting in our efforts in bringing these people to justice”.

Referring to the New IRA, he said that “on several occasions before we have seen this group’s utter disregard for those working for local people in our community”.

“It is clear they are still intent in recklessly targeting honest, hard-working members of our community and they have no regard for those they kill or harm in the process,” he added.

The New IRA, he said, were “intent on targeting police officers”.

He said police believed the group “would have known this is where the daughter would sit and they have shown no regard for this whatsoever.

“They know the effect if this device donated, it would have engulfed the car completely and those in it.

“It’s time for people to examine their conscience. Is this the sort of group they want to support?”

Joint statement

In a joint statement on Tuesday afternoon, the North’s First and Deputy First Ministers, DUP leader Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Féin, condemned the attempt on the woman’s life.

“This is a shameful and vile attack on a police officer and I utterly condemn those responsible,” Ms Foster said.

“All right-thinking people will reject those who try to drag us back into violence through such cowardly deeds.

“People across Northern Ireland will unite in agreement that this barbarity has no place in today’s society and that this dark and sinister agenda is a thing of the past, not our future.”

Ms O’Neill said it was a “shocking and deplorable attempt on the life of a police officer that will rightly be reviled across the community. My thoughts are very much with the police officer concerned and her family.

“Those behind this reckless attack have absolutely nothing to offer society and have shown a callous disregard for the entire community. They seek only to drag our communities backwards; they have no place in our society and they should disband.”

The chair of the representative body the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI), Mark Lindsay, said it was “appalling” the officer had been singled out in this manner, and her dedication to serving the community was in “stark contrast to those involved in this attack, whose only purpose is to wreck lives”.

The attack was also condemned by the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Steve Aiken, who said there must be “no hiding place for those who seek to murder police officers or use violence in pursuit of any political objectives”.

The DUP’s Assembly member in the area where the incident took place, George Robinson, said local DUP politicians had met with police twice in recent weeks to “highlight our concerns that dissident republicans were trying to exert their influence and recruit in the wider Roe Valley area”.

He said they had raised a concern that given that dissident republicans were being “heavily monitored” in Derry city, “they would attempt to extend their violent activities to this area and members of the police and security force family would be their targets”.

“Today’s events has reinforced our fears and turned them into reality,” he said.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter also condemned the attack. “No one should have to live in fear of going to work,” she said. “Our officers protect our communities every day and keep them safe. My thoughts are with the officer and their families,” Ms Hunter said. - Additional reporting PA