Study abroad in the Netherlands and Italy: ‘It all started with a leap of faith’

'I have a particular love for language learning and a fascination with history.'

When I left Ireland to study abroad back in 2017, the path was often viewed as a practical fallback for students pursuing medicine or other competitive fields.

So, when I said I was moving to the Netherlands to study international politics and relations – which I could have done at home – some people asked me why.

I’ve always had a deep curiosity about the world and the systems that govern it. I have a particular love for language learning and a fascination with history.

So, to me, it made perfect sense to study global politics abroad. I chose to pursue a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in politics and international affairs at Leiden University. It was the perfect fit for me.

As the Netherlands’ oldest university, it had a strong reputation for academic excellence and a globally recognised, long-established international law and politics department.

Moreover, I was based in The Hague, a city truly at the heart of global affairs, with the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice, and other international institutions on my doorstep.

From the Netherlands, I went to Italy for my postgraduate degree at the University of Bologna. In Italy, I gained a different perspective on my chosen field – one that emphasised pragmatism and working within the limitations of our existing international system.

The combination of the Dutch and Italian perspectives on global issues provided me with a multifaceted understanding of global problem-solving.

Leiden University is one of Europe's leading international research universities. Photograph: Getty Images

As part of my two-year degree in Bologna, I was able to apply to the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and finish my studies with a Master’s in International Affairs.

I am from Limerick city. My primary school, An Modhscoil, and secondary school, Laurel Hill Coláiste, are within a five-minute walk of each other. So, being gifted a generous scholarship to such a prestigious and international school felt almost unreal.

In just over five years, I earned three degrees from three different universities, each offering its own distinct perspective on global affairs. It all started with a leap of faith back in 2017, and if you had told me then where that decision would lead, I wouldn’t have believed you.

Of course, my experience studying abroad did not come without challenges. At times, it can be isolating to navigate new systems, rules and academic expectations by yourself. In the Netherlands, when looking for accommodation, you would often see advertisements that read “Dutch only”. The language barrier was a challenge at first, both in the Netherlands and especially in Italy.

I found Sundays the hardest; all my friends would go home for the weekend and I would miss my family. However, the benefits always surpassed everything else. I have made friends with people all over the world – from Armenia to Zambia, Jordan to Japan and even someone from Dublin.

I found the cultural exchanges between all the different nationalities to be truly enriching. I learned from my professors in lectures and office hours, as well as from casual conversations over coffee with local and international students.

Ruth Culligan studied her postgraduate degree at the University of Bologna. Photograph: Getty Images

For some of them, I was the first Irish person they had ever met. I felt a sense of responsibility over this and made a conscious effort to promote our language, history, and culture. Everyone I met always walked away with a cúpla focail - a few words (in Irish). I have hosted a Céilí, organised Irish language classes, and got several past roommates addicted to Barry’s Tea.

Studying abroad has shaped me into a more resilient, adaptable, and independent person. I have been privileged to have some incredible adventures, fascinating cultural exchanges, and professional opportunities.

For anyone considering it, I would wholeheartedly recommend taking the leap. Even if the international experiences don’t tempt you, the cheaper tuition fees and sunshine just might.