Beef talks aimed at resolving dispute to begin on Monday

Talks aimed at resolving the increasingly bitter beef price dispute are set to get under way next Monday, the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has confirmed.

The Minister said there had been “significant engagement with stakeholders throughout the duration of this dispute” and he expressed the belief that there is the “basis for the renewal of talks between the parties”.

The dispute has centred around the prices meat processors are paying farmers with the Beef Plan Movement saying they receive just 20 per cent of what a customer pays for beef, with the retailer and processor receiving larger shares.

In a statement released on Thursday morning Mr Creed said a point had been reached where it was “critically important for the future of the sector that stakeholders engage in a spirit of compromise to resolve a dispute that has the potential to inflict long term damage on the sector if it continues”.

He concluded that it could only happen “if processors and protestors step back from court proceedings and illegal blockades, in order to allow space for meaningful talks to proceed.”

The Department of Agriculture said it would be making contact with various parties over the course of the day to make the necessary arrangements.

Fine Gael has been under “intense” pressure from members of the party to resolve the beef price dispute with several sources voicing concerns that it will lose vital rural seats in the next election in areas such as Cork, Kerry, Limerick, and Galway because of the deepening impasse.

Recent polls have shown that support for Fine Gael has fallen sharply amongst farmers.

One strategist said Mr Creed was under “exceptional pressure” from both inside and outside the party to resolve the issue.

The Minister’s announcement comes as the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) warned of beef shortages in the coming days.

ICSA president Edmond Phelan said the “big supermarkets will have no beef before the week is out unless there is a major breakthrough on this protest”.