Armed man commits robbery at Killiney Shopping Centre

A robbery took place at Killiney Shopping Centre in south county Dublin at approximately 10.36am yesterday, according to gardaí.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken after a man armed with what was described as a handgun threatened a security van driver and demanded money, while a second man waited in a car nearby.

The car involved in the cash-in-transit robbery was a silver Nissan Micra. The men made their getaway in the direction of the M50.

No shots were discharged and no injuries sustained.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for information from any member of the public who was in the vicinity of the shopping centre and the surrounding area between 9.30am and 11.30am on Wednesday which may assist with their investigation.

An appeal has also made to members of the public and taxi drivers who may have dash cam footage and who were in the area yesterday to contact them at Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 6665000; the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.