Appeal for witnesses after man dies following Mayo road accident

An investigation is underway following the death of an elderly nursing home resident who was struck by a car near Charlestown, Co Mayo, at the weekend.

Louie O’Hara (81), a retired small farmer from Gortermone, Tourlestrane, Co Sligo, died in the intensive care unit of Mayo University Hospital on Monday evening.

He had sustained serious injuries when he was struck by a car on Saturday evening while walking on the N5 road between Charlestown and Swinford, near Charlestown.

Mr O’Hara, a single man, had been convalescing in a local nursing home following a recent stay in hospital.

One of his neighbours, Cllr Gerry Lundy, described him as “a tremendous character in his local community who will be greatly missed”.

Three occupants of the car involved in Saturday’s collision were shocked but otherwise uninjured. Gardaí­ are seeking witnesses to the collision which occurred around 6.45pm in the townland of Sonnagh, about two kilometres west of Charlestown.