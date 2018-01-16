Man who died in Donegal bridge fall is named

The man killed when he fell into a river at Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal on Monday has been named.

He was 65-year-old Ian Smith from Ederny, Co Fermanagh.

Mr Smith drowned when he fell into the River Clady while working at Station Bridge for a Northern Ireland-based firm who were carrying out contract works in the area.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Authority said he had been carrying out work to upgrade the bridge at the time of his fall. A full investigation has been launched into the accident.

A massive search operation involving divers, gardaí, ambulance and fire personnel as well as the Rescue 118 helicopter was launched when Mr Smith fell into the water around 11.30am on Monday morning.

His body was recovered just after 2.30pm by divers not far from where he was last seen.