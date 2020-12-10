Appeal for information after protected bird shot dead in Co Laois

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has issued an appeal for information after a protected bird was found dead on the side of a road in Co Laois.

The buzzard was perched on a tree when it was shot with a shotgun at 7.50am last Saturday. The firearm was discharged from the R422, south of Emo village.

The NPWS, along with An Garda Síochána in Portlaoise and State forestry company Coillte, is investigating the illegal killing and is seeking any information regarding a vehicle or people acting suspiciously on the morning of December 5th.

The investigating wildlife ranger said a member of the public heard a shot and subsequently found the dead buzzard and a spent shotgun cartridge on the road.

“The National Parks and Wildlife Service is interested in information relating to a vehicle that was recorded in the area on CCTV. It is believed that individuals may be driving around looking for buzzards perched on the roadside and then shooting them from a vehicle,” the ranger said.

The common buzzard is a protected species under the Wildlife Acts. The medium-sized bird of prey was driven to extinction in Ireland by the early 20th century but recolonised after a significant absence, according to BirdWatch Ireland.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact the regional manager Ciara O Mahony through the NPWS regional office at (0761) 002667 or at ciara.omahony_at_chg.gov.ie.