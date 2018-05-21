Air traffic control strike leads to cancellations of French flights

A number of flights to France on Tuesday have been cancelled due to a strike by French air traffic controllers.

Ryanair said it has been forced to cancel “a number of flights” on Tuesday, May 22nd, “due to yet another French ATC strike”.

“All affected customers have been contacted by email and text message and advised of their options: a full refund, rebooking on the next available flight, or transferring to an alternative flight,” a statement from the airline said.

“Due to this unjustified ATC strike action, we also expect delays to flights to/from/over France and we advise customers due to travel on Tuesday to check the status of their flight on the Ryanair.com website.”

Aer Lingus said the French national strike “may impact air traffic services this week”.

“If travelling to France this week please check flight status before deporting for the airport,” the airline said.

“Travel to France on Tue 22 May can be changed to Mon 21, Wed 23, Thu 24 or Fri 25 May, regardless of flight status.”