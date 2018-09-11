18-year-old knocked down outside Athlone IT has died

An 18 year-old man has died after he was struck by a car on the Old Dublin Road near Athlone Institute of Technology at around 9.20am on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí in Athlone are investigating the fatal collision which occurred at Bonavalley.

In a statement the garda said the pedestrian was fatally injured when he was struck by a car outside Athlone IT.

He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore but was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The Old Dublin road is closed to facilitate an examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Witnesses are asked to contact Athlone garda station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station