Visiting bans at nursing homes should be relaxed, Holohan says

Nursing homes and some hospitals should lift blanket visiting bans introduced in response to coronavirus and there is no need to close schools due to the outbreak “at this point in time”, public health doctors have said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team also described measures recommended by undertakers, including the immediate cremation in bodybags of deceased people who had Covid-19, as “unnecessary”.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus increased by 10 on Tuesday to 34, the largest daily rise since the virus was first detected in the State at the end of last month. The number of cases in Northern Ireland increased by four to 16.

The emergency team also announced plans for a massive increase in testing for coronavirus, with hospital laboratories in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford set to start testing for the illness.

These will back up the National Virus Reference Laboratory at University College Dublin and mean that thousands of cases a week can be processed in future. The number of suspected cases tested last week increased to 1,784, up from 297 a week earlier.

The type of patients tested is also being expanded to include some who have unexplained respiratory symptoms but no history of travel to affected areas.

Impact on residents

Under new rules, people with Covid-19 “who are clinically appropriate” can remain in their homes in self-isolation rather than in hospital. This change is subject to new criteria for their discharge, due to be announced later this week.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said blanket restrictions on visiting at private nursing homes and some hospitals, aimed at curbing the risk of infection, should be lifted.

Speaking at a press briefing last night, Dr Holohan said visitor restrictions had a major impact on residents, for whom social interaction was a key part of wellbeing.

While restrictions might be necessary in a particular nursing home depending on circumstances, he said there was no case for across-the-board restrictions.

“We want to avoid introducing measures before they are really necessary,” he said.

Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday announced that it was cancelling all lectures. Asked whether schools would follow suit to curb the spread of the virus, Dr Holohan said such a measure could be deployed “at some point in time” depending on what happened “but that time is not necessarily now”.

Community transmission

Dr John Cuddihy, director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, said detailed guidelines on the handling of deceased people who had Covid-19 would be published on Wednesday and will make clear that the measures proposed by the Irish Association of Funeral Directors are not necessary.

Despite the increase of 10 in new cases – six males and four females – none involved community transmission, the type that is of most concern to public health doctors. Five of the new diagnoses relate to travel from an affected area, two relate to hospital transmission or possible hospital transmission, and three are associated with close contact with a confirmed case.

Five of the latest cases were in the south of the country, three in the east and two in the west.

Dr Holohan said 98 per cent of all suspected cases in Ireland have tested negative. “While Ireland remains in containment phase, there is no room for complacency.”

Across the world more than 118,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed and more than 4,200 have died as a result.

Most airlines with routes into Italy, including Ryanair and Aer Lingus, have confirmed their intention to ground all flights in and out of the country for at least four weeks in response to the Italian government effectively locking down the country.

Ryanair said it would halt all Italy-bound flights from midnight on Friday while Aer Lingus will ground its planes from Wednesday.