‘Middleman’ involved in €500,000 Trinity College Dublin hardship fund fraud jailed

Luke Taaffe, of Brookwood Avenue, Artane, Dublin 5, told gardaí he had a cocaine habit of €300 to €400 a day. Photograph: Collins Courts

A “middleman” involved in a scheme that defrauded a Trinity College Dublin hardship fund of more than €500,000 has been jailed for 18 months.

Luke Taaffe (34) allowed his bank accounts to be used as part of the scheme, and was involved in recruiting others who also allowed their accounts to be used, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has heard.

Approximately €27,000 from the fund was transferred into Taaffe’s account. Six payments from the hardship fund, totalling €13,600, were made directly to his bank account. Money taken from the hardship fund was sent to others, who would forward a portion of this money to Taaffe’s account.

The court was told the investigation has been unable to determine exactly what happened to the money from the hardship fund transferred to Taaffe. In some instances, Taaffe withdrew money or transferred it to a co-accused. He also used some of the money to top up his Revolut account.

The court has previously been told that the overall scheme involved electronic payments from the student hardship fund being made to various bank accounts belonging to people who had not attended Trinity College between January 2020 and September 2021.

Taaffe, of Brookwood Avenue, Artane, Dublin 5, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 11 counts of possessing the proceeds of criminal conduct on dates between June 2020 and July 2021. He has no previous convictions.

On Wednesday he was handed a sentence of three years and six months with the final two years suspended on strict conditions, including 12 months post-release probation supervision.

Garda Clare Rochford previously gave evidence that the total loss to the hardship fund from the overall scheme was €527,000.

When interviewed by gardaí, Taaffe made admissions. He described his role as receiving money into his account and enlisting others to become involved.

[ Tenant who assaulted his landlord and another man is jailed for 12 monthsOpens in new window ]

He said he was in a position to organise how much money was kept by the person whose account was used and received a minimal cut of the money, with the balance passed on to a third party.

Taaffe told gardaí he had a cocaine habit of €300 to €400 a day and said he spent the money on drugs, describing it as “easy money”.

The court previously heard that Taaffe brought €12,500 to court, primarily from a redundancy payment, which had been transferred for onward transmission to the college.

His mother was prepared to make a further payment of €5,000, the court heard on Wednesday.

In mitigation, counsel said his client was educated to third level and worked in Clontarf Castle. In August 2023 his hours were reduced.

He started taking cocaine in his early 20s and “the wheels came off the wagon” during the Covid-19 pandemic, when his addiction worsened. Clean urine analysis, a medical report, a probation report and letters from family members were handed to the court.

[ Teen facing rape and child pornography charges sent for trial to Central Criminal CourtOpens in new window ]

Taaffe has not come to recent negative attention. He has diabetes, with the court told he has found it difficult to manage the condition while in custody.

Imposing sentence, Judge Martina Baxter noted the hardship fund was intended for registered students of Trinity College who were in particular need of assistance, and these were the people who were ultimately affected.

She said the scheme was “well-planned and premeditated” and that Taaffe was “not at the bottom rung” or a “cog” but a “middleman who played a vital role in distributing the money”.

The judge noted the mitigating circumstances, including Taaffe’s efforts to rehabilitate, his lack of previous convictions, work history and health issues.

She backdated the sentence to January 29th when Taaffe was taken into custody and directed that the Probation Service be made aware of Taaffe’s medical status to help with its supervision of him post-release.

She made no order in relation to the €5,000 offered by Taaffe’s mother.