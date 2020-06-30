Total of 6,666 abortions carried out under new legislation last year

A total of 6,666 abortions were carried out in the State last year under new legislation legalising termination of pregnancy in some cases, new figures show.

The vast majority of abortions – 6,542 – were carried out on early pregnancies of less than 12 weeks, according to a report on the first year of the legislation laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Some 21 terminations were carried out under the legislation’s risk-to-life or health category, while three took place because there was a risk to life and health in an emergency.

One hundred abortions were performed because there was a condition likely to lead to the death of the fetus.

Dublin accounted for 2,493 terminations, according to the woman’s home address, and Cork accounted for 606.

Terminations were carried out in all 26 counties of the Republic with Leitrim recording the lowest figure at 27.

Some 67 terminations were carried out on women giving an address in Northern Ireland.

The Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 became law in December 2018.