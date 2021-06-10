Taoiseach says 70 per cent of adults will be fully vaccinated by end of July

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that despite vaccine supply issues, 70 percent of adults in Ireland will have been fully vaccinated by the end of July.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Martin acknowledged that the initial target of 82 percent by the end of June was not going to be met.

“I think we are in a good position. I think the target we are aiming for is by the end of July - and this is a target dependent on supply - is that we will have 70 percent fully vaccinated.”

The Taoiseach said the recent decision to shorten the interval between AstraZeneca dose would help the HSE hit the new target which was in line with where Europe “wants to be by the end of July”.

It comes as St James’s Hospital in Dublin has no Covid patients for the first time since March 2020, according to a consultant at the hospital. “Fantastic news! We’ve just been informed that St James’s, the biggest hospital in the country, has no inpatients with #COVID for the first time since March 2020,” tweeted geriatrician Joe Harbison. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said this was “really great news”. OnWednesday the Department of Health reported there were 27 Covid patients in ICUand 76 in hospital.

Mr Martin said that June looked like being a very good month in terms of vaccination targets. “The last two weeks of June is looking good in terms of security of Pfizer BioNtech in particular,” he said.

The Taoiseach said that the AstraZeneca situation was improving and that he had met with the company last week. “They have developed new capacities in Spain and Germany in terms of fill and finish so therefore they are looking better than perhaps they did earlier in the pandemic in terms of the supplying and giving us visibility of that supply over the next couple of weeks.

“That is two big issues for us. The two big vaccines at the moment - Pfizer is the workhorse, Moderna is doing fine and fulfilling its obligation now AstraZeneca coming in a bit stronger.”

However, Mr Martin cautioned that the supply of Janssen was “not at all clear at this stage.”

The Taoiseach said that he hoped that all third level students would be vaccinated by the autumn for the return to campus, he also said that good preparatory work was being done in Brussels with regard to the vaccination of under-18s.

When asked about antigen testing, he said that it had a role to play, but the issue of its effectiveness remained. MRNA testing was more robust from a public health point of view, he said.