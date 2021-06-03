Outdoor summer: Dublin to get 150 temporary toilets and more bins

One hundred and fifty portaloo toilets and more than 100 bins will be added to Dublin city centre from this weekend to accommodate people socialising in the city, Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu has said.

The move follows calls from Taoiseach Micheál Martin and other politicians for better outdoor facilities on the city’s streets after a backlash about rubbish left after on-street drinking and crowds congregating last weekend.

Local authorities around the country will be asked to put extra bins and toilets on streets to facilitate outdoor summer socialising this year.

In a series of Twitter posts, Ms Chu said she had received confirmation from the city’s Recovery Task Force manager that 150 portaloo toilets, 54 large eurobins and 80 barrel bins would be added across the city “with a specific focus on high footfall areas in the city centre”.

The additional toilets will be open from 10am to 11pm daily, she said.

They are being placed in areas such as Wolfetone Square, the central median on O’Connell Street, Smithfield’s south end, the Royal Canal, Mountjoy Square and Diamond Park on the northside.

On the southside toilets and bins will be placed at Sycamore Street, Temple Bar Square, Chatham Row, South King Street, Coppinger Row, Dame Court, Dame Lane and Merrion Square.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, Mr Martin said better facilities should be provided for people outdoors and streets should be redesigned. Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan had echoed the calls for facilities to enable people to socialise outdoors safely this summer.

Mr Ryan said he was a “strong advocate for a safe, outdoor summer” and said a €5 million fund had been established from which councils can claim refunds for work done.