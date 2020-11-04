Nineteen residents and staff in Co Kerry nursing home test positive for Covid-19

Nineteen residents and staff in a Co Kerry nursing home have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest outbreak to affect the sector.

The manager of the home is among the staff diagnosed with the virus, according to Minister of State for older people, Mary Butler.

Providing sufficient agency nursing staff to work in homes affected by outbreaks was a “really difficult issues,” she told the Oireachtas health committee on Wednesday.

HSE support teams and staff from the Health Information and Quality Authority were onsite at the Kerry nursing home, she said, and were working on a plan to control the infection.

Ms Butler said she planned to discuss with the HSE the difficulties in access agency staff for nursing homes, particularly in rural areas, later this week.

Covid-19 infection rates in Dublin were not reducing “as much as I would like”, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said, with case numbers down 13 per cent in the past two weeks, much lower than the fall in the rest of the country.

In Dublin north-west, cases are increasing, while Dublin south-west is also of concern.

Asked about plans to create three elective hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Galway, Mr Donnelly said a preliminary business case for the three facilities would be ready before the end of the year.

He said the public health workforce would be doubled from 250 to 500, and work was currently ongoing in relation to the configuration of this increase between doctors, nurses and other grades of staff.

Rapid antigen testing for Covid-19 could be a “game-changer” but first information is needed on which of these tests is the best to use, the Minister said.

The cost of a rapid test is about €10, compared to €200 for the standard PCR test, he pointed out, and rapid testing can be done on site rather than in a lab.

Mr Donnelly said half of the 600,000 flu vaccine does for children have been distributed and the rest would be shortly. Among adults, supplies for 950,000 have been distributed and the remaining 400,000 doses have arrived in the country and will be distributed.