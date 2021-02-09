Medical card access for people with terminal illnesses to be doubled

The Government is to significantly expand access to medical cards for people with a terminal illness.

At present medical cards are provided on a compassionate basis for people who are considered to have up to a year to live.

Under proposals brought to the Cabinet by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly access to this scheme is effectively to be doubled.

Medical cards will in future be provided to people with a terminal illness who are considered to have two years to live.

About 1,800 people with a terminal illness have medical cards at present on compassionate grounds.

This will increase to about 3,600 under the new Government plan.

The initiative is expected to cost up to €3 million to put in place.

The scheme is expected to assist people with a number of different conditions including motor neurone disease, neurological disease, advanced cancer and heart failure.

Proposals to expand access to medical cards for people with terminal illesses formed part of the programme for government agreed last year between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

It is expected the new measure will be introduced initially on an administrative basis pending new legislation.