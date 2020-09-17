Life in Level 3: What will happen under new restrictions in Dublin?

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met on Thursday to decide its advice to the Government on restrictions for Dublin to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The Cabinet is to consider its advice on Friday before an expected significant tightening of restrictions in the capital.From midnight on Friday, Dublin is anticipated to move from Level 2 to Level 3 on the Government’s five-level structure for managing the pandemic that was unveiled on Tuesday.

This is what Level 3 would entail for the county:

Can I travel outside Dublin?

People should not leave or enter the county unless for work, education or other essential purposes.

Am I allowed to have social or family gatherings?

You are allowed visitors from one other household only in your home or garden. No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

What about weddings?

Up to 25 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

My wedding is this weekend - will I have to reduce the numbers attending now?

No, it is understood that weddings organised for this weekend will be allowed to continue as planned, with the new restriction only coming into place on Monday.

I live in Dublin and am due to go to a wedding in county Wexford - am I still able to attend?

No, if the wedding is in Dublin you would be able to attend but as it is outside the county, you should not travel under the advice.

What happens to Mass and funerals?

Religious services move online in Level 3, while places of worship remain open for private prayer. Up to 25 mourners can attend funerals.

Can organised gatherings such as conferences or events in theatres/cinemas take place?

No organised indoor gatherings should take place. However, organised outdoor gatherings of up to 15 people can take place.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions all close under Level 3 while libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect. Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks will remain open.

What about sport?

Outdoor non-contact training is allowed only in pods of up to 15 people with an exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship.

In terms of indoor training, only individual training can take place. No exercise or dance classes can happen indoors.

Can matches happen outside?

No matches or events are allowed to take place. There is an exemption again for professional/elite/inter-county/club championship/horse racing which can take place behind closed doors.

My son has a soccer match this weekend - is that now likely to be cancelled?

Yes, that will likely be cancelled. However, as outlined, outdoor non-contact training in pods of up to 15 people can happen.

Will gyms have to close now?

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools can remain open provided they have the necessary protective measures and for individual training only.

Are pubs and restaurants going to have to close?

The Government has already said that Dublin’s wet pubs will not open with those in the rest of the country on September 21st.

Generally, under Level 3 measures, wet pubs can remain open with additional restrictions. Bars, cafes and restaurants must implement additional restrictions for indoor dining.

However, on Thursday night, NPHET recommended that pubs which serve food, and restaurants, will only be permitted to open in Dublin if they have outdoor dining facilities, or for takeaway services.

I’m due to go to a restaurant after work with a friend today [Friday], am I still allowed to go?

The new restrictions, if approved by Cabinet, are likely to be introduced from midnight on Friday which would mean that yes, you would be able to go to a restaurant or pub which serves food today.

What about hotels and similar accommodation?

They can remain open but services are to be limited to residents.

Is the advice to still work from home?

Yes, under Level 3 the Government’s advice is to “work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person”.

Will schools and creches remain open?

Schools and creches remain open under Level 3 with protective measures in place. Further, higher and adult education are to “escalate all appropriate protective measures and limit congregation as far as possible”.

But what does that actually mean for third-level education?

Government sources have indicated that third level colleges in Dublin may be required to move as much tuition as possible online.

At present, most third-level institutions are preparing for a combination of online and in-person tuition, with students typically spending at least one day on campus each week. However, sources indicated that only essential campus-based activities may now take place in Dublin.

Do over-70s or medically vulnerable people have to cocoon?

Those aged 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable are advised to “exercise judgement” regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside the home.

The Department of An Taoiseach has said “specific guidance” will also be provided.

Can I visit a relative in a nursing home?

Visits to long-term residential care facilities are suspended under Level 3 aside from “critical and compassionate circumstances”.

What about public transport?

Face coverings must continue to be worn on public transport. People are advised to walk or cycle where possible. Public transport capacity will be limited to 50 per cent.

Where does this leave retail and hairdressers/barbers?

Again, face coverings must continue to be worn when entering retail outlets, shopping centres, etc. They along with hairdressers, barbers and beauticians can remain open as long as the necessary protective measures are in place.

When will we know if the Government is placing Dublin in Level 3 status?

An announcement will likely be made by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Friday following a meeting of the Cabinet.

What needs to happen for Dublin to go back to Level 2 like the rest of the country?

The Government has said the lower levels of the framework will be activated when there is low incidence of the disease, with isolated outbreaks and low community transmission. The higher levels will be used to deal with higher incidences of the disease.

What is Dublin’s incidence rate right now?

The rate per 100,000 of the population in the county is now 114.2. This compares with a figure of 59.1 for Ireland as a whole.

Five out of eight HSE areas in the county have an incidence rate of more than 100, with Dublin North West having the highest rate at 173.4.