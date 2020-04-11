Irish milliner Philip Treacy to make protective equipment for NHS workers

Hat-maker for the royals Philip Treacy has joined the so-called “visor army” to help make protective equipment for frontline NHS workers.

The Irish milliner said he and his studio staff will be making the special headgear for healthcare professionals across London.

Mr Treacy, who is famous for designing hats for A-list celebrities including Lady Gaga and Madonna as well as members of the royal family, said the coronavirus outbreak has led to a “re-evaluation of what is important”.

In an Instagram post he said: “With the help of my studio staff I will be helping the Visor Army produce protective visors for healthcare professionals across London.

“The current scenario meant an extraordinary shift in the way we live our lives and re-evaluation of what is important. No-one is unaffected and all support, little or big, is a step closer to better days.”

He said the visors are “simple to make and no special skill is required”, as he encouraged others to pitch in if they could, directing people to a GoFundMe page entitled Make A Visor, Save A Hero. –PA