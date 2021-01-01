Covid-19: Tributes paid to Dublin nurse who died on Christmas Eve

Warm tributes have been paid to a nurse (60) at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin who died from Covid-19 on Christmas Eve.

Philippine native Mariter Tarugo, who lived in Dalkey, worked on St Andrew’s Ward in the hospital,

She was admitted to her workplace as a patient a week ago and died on December 24th. Her husband has also contracted the virus.

Ms Mariter is survived by her husband, Nicolas; her daughter Nice; her grandchildren Axl Ezekiel and Arabella Faith; son-in-law Albert; and her extended family, relatives and friends across the world.

Her funeral took place on Thursday, but Government restrictions meant only 10 people could attend. Her colleagues formed a socially distanced guard of honour outside the hospital mortuary. The funeral was also live streamed.

A Go Fund me page was set up to help the family of the late Ms Tarugo with funeral costs and other associated expenses.

Page organiser Jemimah Bungabong said Ms Tarugo worked for almost 20 years in the healthcare sector in her adopted home of Dublin.

“A hardworking, kind-hearted, strong and selfless woman. She was also my mom’s best friend, rock and acted like a big sister to her. She has helped and touched many people in her life, including me. Taught me so many life lessons,” Ms Bungabong said.

“She tested positive for Covid . . . and was in ICU for a few days. Her husband also tested positive and is still recovering. Her situation quickly got worse. Unfortunately, on Christmas Eve, she died and was surrounded by her loving family,” Ms Bungabong said.

“It was all unexpected and we are all still shocked that she is gone. I decided to help her family. Her family need all the help they can get to cover expenses and help them back up in their feet. I know this is a difficult time for everyone but every little helps.”

The Support for Nurses, Midwives and Frontline Staff in Ireland Facebook page, which has over 100,000 followers, also posted a tribute to the late nurse.

“The world of nursing is once again in mourning following the loss of our dear friend and colleague nurse Mariter Tarugo to Covid-19,” the post said.

“Mariter thank you so very much for helping so many through their illnessess. Thank you for so bravely helping so many who were hospitalised with Covid.”

“Your work on this earth is done. God has called you home.”

The Midwives Association of Ireland offered its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ms Tarugo. The Philippine consulate in Dublin posted news of the death of Ms Tarugo on its Facebook page.

Prof Paddy Mallon, a infectious diseases physician at St Vincent’s, tweeted he was “really saddened to lose a colleague”.

“Mariter Tarugo, along with all the healthcare workers who died helping others, are my real heroes of 2020. Condolences to her family and friends from all on the Covid 19 team in SVUH.”

Some 6,000 Filipinos work as nurses in Irish hospitals. Raymond Garrett, the consulate’s honorary consul, said earlier this year that many ICU teams in Irish hospitals are made up of more than 50 per cent of Filipino staff.