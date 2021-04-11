Covid-19: Three outbreaks in past two weeks linked to overseas flights

Three Covid-19 outbreaks in the past fortnight have been linked to overseas flights, according to the Department of Health.

Two of these outbreaks involved possible variant of concern cases and remain under investigation, it said.

Explaining why quarantine rules must apply to people transiting through designated “high-risk” states requiring mandatory quarantine, a spokeswoman said several cases of in-flight transmission of the virus have been reported during the pandemic.

In Ireland, one such flight resulted in onward transmission with 59 cases across six of the eight HSE regions.

“When travelling through a high-risk country, there is need to ensure no onward transmission from potentially infected individuals,” the spokeswoman said.

Explaining why people “who claim to have been vaccinated” still need to quarantine when coming from high-risk states, she pointed out there was no international system that recognises vaccination certification.

“There needs to be an agreed method for people to show as proof of vaccination/immunity. The EU is looking at the issue of a ‘Digital Green Certificate’ at the moment. Ireland is actively engaging in the process.”

In addition, the epidemiological situation across Europe and worldwide is “much poorer” than in Ireland at present, she said.

There is also some evidence that vaccinated people have subsequently being diagnosed with a problematic Covid-19 variant.

It is too early to know if, or to what extent, vaccinated people may transmit the virus, she added.

The spokeswoman also pointed out the virus measures in Australia and New Zealand, including quarantine, apply to vaccinated people, while Israel is refusing entry to no-citizens and non-residents.