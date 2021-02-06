Covid-19: Falling trend in hospitalisations provides ‘much relief’ - Reid

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has fallen in a trend that “is providing much relief for our hospitals, patients and families”, according to HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

There were 1,196 people in hospital with the virus on Saturday, down 25 from Friday, while the number of people in ICU is 177, down four, according to figures tweeted by Mr Reid.

“It is still far too high for safety but a good sign that all of our actions are working,” Mr Reid said.

Meanwhile a further seven people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland.

Another 390 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the North’s Department of Health on Saturday. There are 602 Covid-positive inpatients in hospital, 67 of whom are in intensive care. – Additional reporting PA

More to follow