Covid-19: 75 more deaths reported as State passes 200,000 confirmed cases

A further 75 deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). This brings to 3,586 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet also reported 1,318 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 200,744 the total number of cases in the Republic.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 397 cases per 100,000 people nationally. Monaghan has the highest county incidence, followed by Waterford. Roscommon has the lowest county incidence.

The reproduction number, a measure of how many other people a case infects, currently stands at 0.5-0.8, according to Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet epidemiological modelling advisory group.

The latest figures come on the same day that new regulations signed by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly state that passengers who arrive into the State must now quarantine at home for 14 days.

Earlier, the HSE said that there have been 219,200 Covid-19 vaccines administered to date.

Of those 133,000 were administered to frontline healthcare workers and 86,000 to residents of the long-term care facilities.

Some 55,000 healthcare workers have received their second vaccine along with 12,000 residents of nursing homes and other such facilities.

However, there are only plans to administer 30,000 vaccines next week as the vaccine rollout need to be recalibrated and a buffer of vaccines kept.

The rollout to the over-70s will begin the following week.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said they will now have to implement their contingency plan following the news that the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be used for public over the age of 70.

He said they will have to look at sites where there is sufficient refrigeration for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and place for multiple GPs to work in.

There are now 1,308 patients in hospital with Covid-19 down from a peak of almost 2,100 in January. There are also 184 patients in ICU with Covid-19.

The average number of close contacts for people who have tested positive for Covid-19 is 2.9 per person which is “thankfully low” he said.

Incidence rate decrease

The 14 day incidence rate for Ireland is now at 523 per 100,000 from a peak on January 17th of 1,492 per 100,000.

Ireland has fallen from the country having the highest number of cases per capita in Europe to ninth highest.

Ireland, Cyprus and the Czech Republic have seen the largest decrease in incidence rates in recent weeks.

The number of patients being admitted to intensive care units has fallen from 19 per cent of admissions with Covid-19 last April to 5 per cent of the total hospital cases now because of better treatments.

Of the 3,317 deaths up to February 2nd, 80 per cent have occurred in hospitals and in nursing home, 1,464 (44 per cent) in nursing homes and 1,191 deaths (36 per cent) in hospitals.

Just 2.6 per cent of Covid-19 deaths occurred at home. The rest were in unknown locations, hospices or other long-stay facilities.

There are still 193 open outbreaks in nursing homes, 34 per cent of all nursing homes with 2,000 staff unavailable because of either having Covid-19 or being a close contact of someone who has.

There are still 4,500 HSE staff unavailable for work.