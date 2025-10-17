Man due in court over death of 89-year-old widow in Co Tipperary

Josie Ray (89) was discovered dead in her home at St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

A man is due in court on Friday charged over the death of an 89-year-old widow in Co Tipperary last year.

The body of Josie Ray was discovered at her home at St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, on the afternoon of Sunday, August 4th, 2024.

Detectives believe the mother-of-five may have been killed by someone who knew her. There was no sign of forced entry at her two-storey terraced house, where her body was found in a bedroom by a family member.

A Garda statement said a man in his 50s is due to appear before Nenagh District Court on Friday morning.