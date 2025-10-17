US admiral to retire amid military strikes in Caribbean and tensions with Venezuela

In a photo from the US army, admiral Alvin Holsey, left, commander of the US Southern Command, visits Naval Base Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. Photograph: US army via The New York Times

The military commander overseeing the Pentagon’s escalating attacks against boats in the Caribbean Sea that the Trump administration says are smuggling drugs said Thursday that he was stepping down.

The officer, admiral Alvin Holsey, is leaving his job as head of the US southern command, which oversees all operations in Central and South America, even as the Pentagon has rapidly built up some 10,000 forces in the region in what it says is a major counterdrug and counterterrorism mission.

It was unclear why the admiral is suddenly departing, less than a year into what is typically a three-year job, and in the midst of the biggest operation in his 37-year career. But one current and one former US official, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters, said that admiral Holsey had raised concerns about the mission and the attacks on the alleged drug boats.

In a statement on social media, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth made no mention of any friction with his four-star commander. “On behalf of the Department of War,” said Mr Hegseth, using the name of the department he now prefers, “we extend our deepest gratitude to Admiral Alvin Holsey for his more than 37 years of distinguished service to our nation as he plans to retire at year’s end.”

Nor did admiral Holsey publicly voice any policy objections, urging his command’s 1,200 military service members and civilians in a statement, “Keep Charging!!”

But other officials at the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill said the praise masked real policy tensions concerning Venezuela that the admiral and his civilian boss were seeking to paper over.

“Prior to Trump, I can’t think of a combatant commander who left his or her post early, ever,” said Adam Smith of Washington, the senior Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee.

Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, was even more pointed in his criticism.

“At a moment when US forces are building up across the Caribbean and tensions with Venezuela are at a boiling point, the departure of our top military commander in the region sends an alarming signal of instability within the chain of command,” Mr Reed said in a statement.

Since early September, US Special Operations forces have struck at least five boats off the Venezuelan coast that the White House says were transporting drugs, killing 27 people. U.S. officials have privately made it clear that the main goal is to drive Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s authoritarian leader, from power.

But a range of specialists in the laws governing the use of force have disputed the Trump administration’s claim that it can lawfully kill people suspected of drug trafficking like enemy troops instead of arresting them for prosecution. As a matter of domestic law, Congress has not authorised any armed conflict.

As a matter of international law, for a nonstate group to qualify as a belligerent in an armed conflict – meaning its members can be targeted for killing based on their status alone, not because of anything they specifically do – it must be an “organised armed group” with a centralised command structure, and engaging in hostilities.

Admiral Holsey, who is Black, becomes the latest in a line of more than a dozen military leaders, many of them people of colour and women, who have left their jobs this year. Most have been fired by Hegseth or pushed out.

Pete Hegseth fired the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, general Charles Q Brown Jr, who is Black; the first woman to command the navy, admiral Lisa Franchetti; and the US military’s representative to the Nato military committee, vice admiral Shoshana Chatfield. He also pushed out lieutenant general Jeffrey A Kruse, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Others have not fit into the mould of what Mr Hegseth considers a leader in his Pentagon. In August, the Air Force’s top uniformed officer, general David Allvin, announced that he would retire early – two years into a four-year term.

About two weeks ago, Mr Hegseth summoned hundreds of generals and admirals from around the world to a meeting at Marine Corps Base Quantico, in Northern Virginia. It was a gathering without precedent in recent memory. The secretary told the senior officers that he was tightening standards for fitness and grooming, cracking down even more rigorously on “woke garbage” and rejecting the notion of “toxic” leadership.

It was not clear on Thursday night who would replace Holsey, who just this week visited the island countries of Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada.

News of the admiral’s departure comes a day after The New York Times reported that the Trump administration had secretly authorised the CIA to conduct covert action in Venezuela.

Mr Trump acknowledged on Wednesday that he had authorised the covert action and said the United States was considering strikes on Venezuelan territory.

All of these developments come as the US military is planning its own possible escalation, drawing up options for Mr Trump to consider, including strikes inside Venezuela.

The Trump administration has justified its attacks on drug-smuggling suspects as national self-defence at a time of high overdose deaths in the United States. But the surge in overdoses has been driven by fentanyl, which comes from Mexico, not South America.

The size and scope of the US military build-up in the Caribbean region is significant. There are now about 10,000 US troops, most of them at bases in Puerto Rico, but also some 2,200 Marines on amphibious assault ships. In all, the navy has eight warships and a submarine in the Caribbean.

Admiral Holsey’s abrupt end to leading one of the military’s highly coveted regional war-fighting commands comes after a navy career that started with his commissioning through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps, or NROTC, at Morehouse College in Atlanta in 1988.

The admiral, a native of Fort Valley, Georgia, worked his way up, from commanding helicopter squadrons to leading one of the Navy’s prestigious aircraft carrier strike groups. He served first as the Southern Command’s military deputy before taking command in November 2024.

In a message posted on the Southern Command’s X social media account, admiral Holsey did not explain why he was stepping down.

“The SOUTHCOM team has made lasting contributions to the defence of the nation and will continue to do so,” he said. “I am confident that you will forge ahead, focused on your mission that strengthens our nation and ensures its longevity as a beacon of freedom around the globe.”

