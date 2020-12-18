Coronavirus: ‘Too much social contact’ recently, Holohan says as earlier restrictions on the cards

There has been “too much social contact” in the past two weeks, and the reproduction rate of coronavirus is probably higher than 1.3, chief medical officer Tony Holohan said on Friday.

Dr Holohan was speaking after it emerged the Government is to look at reintroducing some restrictions as early as December 28th following warnings from public health experts that infections from Covid-19 have begun to rise sharply.

Dr Holohan said social contacts had “significantly increased” over the past seven days, but they needed to be reduced to avoid greater risks from Covid-19.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Thursday night the anticipated period of relaxed restrictions – which begins on Friday – would be shortened after warnings from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and a meeting with the Dr Holohan.

There was a very strong likelihood that pubs and restaurants would not be open for the New Years, Mr Martin said on Friday to Newstalk Breakfast. Mr Martin said that under the proposed Level 3 + restrictions to be introduced after Christmas construction and non-essential retail would remain, but services such as hairdressers would have to be monitored.

Officials have said no decisions would be taken by the Government until next week, but there was a growing expectation that restaurants and pubs that serve food, which have been open since the start of December, would be closed again in the days after Christmas.

The rules on home visits are also likely to be tightened, with visitors from just one other household permitted, instead of three households from Friday. With concern about infections on New Year’s Eve pubs and restaurants could be closed as early as December 28th.

Picked on

Dr Holohan denied any sector was being “picked on” but added the more interactions in social settings where alcohol was consumed leads to people being less cautious about adhering to advice and keeping distances.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland said data had shown that social contacts had significantly increased in recent days and there was a need to reduce opportunities for social contact, in particular indoors.

It was difficult to maintain public health advice when the use of alcohol came into play, he warned. If given the opportunity the virus would transmit very quickly. There was still time to take action to stop the rise in Covid-19 cases, so that further restrictions would not have to be imposed, he added.

Earlier on Newstalk Breakfast Dr Holohan warned that the country could not afford “to do” Christmas or New Year’s in the usual way.

“We think it’s clear with the change in the infection that we have at the moment, with Christmas around the corner, that we as a country can’t afford to do Christmas and then the New Year after that in the way we normally do.

“We need to do something if we’re going to prevent a surge of infection in January. We think the length of time as we move today into a set of Christmas arrangements, the length of time incorporating both Christmas and the New Year, with what’s happened to the disease over the course of the last ten to 15 days, is simply too long.

“Alcohol let’s be honest is a particular challenge for us in this country, a particular challenge in maintaining social distancing and high standards of public health behaviours,” he said.

Dr Holohan said if the current pattern of transmission continued, the ability to maintain essential public services such as childcare, education and health would be placed at risk.

Mr Martin repeated his call for the public to behave as if they had the virus so they don’t pass it on to others. People could still meet, they just needed to keep their distance. “You can engage with people, just watch the nature of that engagement.”

He said it was important for the Government to get the balance right, they wanted to give people a “meaningful” Christmas, but people needed to mind themselves, he said.

Scaremongering

Mr Martin denied that the Government and Nphet are “scaremongering” with their warnings about transmission rates. The Government was going to “take on board” the advice of NPHET, he said. He had received “a heads up” from Dr Holohan and he had subsequently spoken with the two other coalition party leaders. Government officials will work over the weekend on plans to ensure there was a cushion to support businesses.

The Taoiseach said he wanted to move early to avoid ending up in a situation like in Northern Ireland and as had been seen elsewhere in Europe. At the moment hospitals in Ireland were holding up well and had managed to maintain non-Covid services during the most recent lockdown. “We’re learning all the time.

The move comes after Nphet announced 484 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday night and a further three deaths. The reproduction number, a measure of how many other people a case infects, now stands at between 1.1 and 1.3, according to Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet epidemiological modelling advisory group.

January estimations

If this continues, there could be 700-1,200 cases a day by the second week in January, he said.

Ministers are also watching developments in Europe, where many countries are heading into another lockdown as infections soar. On Thursday, the Northern Ireland executive also announced that another lockdown would commence next week. Once shops, bars and restaurants close for Christmas they will not reopen until February, the executive said.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the situation as “quite dire”.

The Government will also consider a recommendation from Nphet that inter-county travel be restricted after Christmas and before New Year’s Eve, and that people be asked to stay in their county again to prevent further spread of Covid-19 in light of the increase in new cases.

Under the existing plan to relax restrictions over the festive period, people were permitted to travel between counties again from Friday, allowing people to travel to see relatives and loved ones over Christmas.