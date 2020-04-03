Coronavirus: Situation in Ireland ‘misrepresented’ because of limited testing

Delays in testing for Covid-19 are leading to patients being treated late and pressures on intensive care, according to a leading infectious disease consultant.

Some patients who have been deteriorating at home for up to a week while waiting for a test have ended up intubated in ICU, said Dr Jack Lambert of the Mater hospital in Dublin.

“I just wonder, if we had caught them three or four days before, when that swab was done and didn’t come back because of the backlog, they might not ended up in the ICU,” Dr Lambert told The Irish Times’s Confronting Coronavirus podcast.

“This is a virus that you can be short of breath one day, and you can be intubated the next day and in near death. It’s a very rapid progression of disease of some people, especially the elderly and immunocompromised, and that’s scary. This is something that none of us clinicians have ever seen before.”

The scope of the epidemic in Ireland was being “misrepresented” by a reliance on figures based on limited testing, Dr Lambert said.

“How can you talk about flattening the curve where you’re testing such small numbers of people and people are queuing up to get testing?”

“And then there’s results that are pending for a week, so the numbers represent our lack of supplies for testing rather than flattening the curve.”

Upscaling of testing was urgently needed in order to flatten the curve, he said. “And then as soon as those test results are available, which should be in 24 hours, you contact trace everyone who has had a significant exposure.”

“South Korea and Singapore and many of the other countries have been able to flatten the curve didn’t do it just by putting people in isolation and reporting numbers. They did it by testing and very strict contact tracing. That’s what that’s what we need to be doing”

Dr Lambert said a “master plan” was needed in order to “win the war” on coronavirus.

“You can’t fight one battle more than another battle. You have to have a master plan and fight all of the battles in parallel. The testing plan. The shutdown plan. The contact tracing plan. The community plan, as so on.”

Pointing to official advice to people to sanitise their hands on leaving a public space, he said this was equally necessary on entering the premises. A Department of Health official could be reassigned to draw up a sanitation plan to reflect this, he suggested.

He added: “We need to sit down and put together a plan today for the anticipated surge of lots of elderly who are going to be dying, to make sure that they’re supported in a dignified death and given access to all the appropriate palliative care services that they deserve”.

Dr Lambert criticised the lack of “clinical representation at high-level planning committees for the epidemic. “They’ve got consultations from clinicians, but I think clinicians have to be at the table on a day to day basis at the top committees making decisions.”

While Ireland is “way ahead” of other European countries, and “ahead of the game” in some respects, in some situations actions are being taken “a day too late”.

“If you don’t scale up (testing) you’ll just have to shut down and shut down and shut down.”

In the early stages of the outbreak, many people “fell through the cracks” because Covid-19 wasn’t suspected or staff were not using PPE. Some patients present with unusual symptoms such as diarrhoea or seizures, he pointed out, while we have learned the virus can exist on surfaces “for days and days”.

However, hospitals have since lowered their threshold for suspect cases of the disease and are “meticulously” wearing PPE, so the proportion of healthcare workers infected can be expected to drop over time.