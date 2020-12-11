Coronavirus search: How is Covid-19 spreading in your area?

Three of the top five worst areas in the country for the 14-day incidence rate of coronavirus are in Co Donegal, with Carndonagh’s rate more than six times the national average, latest official data shows.

The 14-day rate per 100,000 population is a useful measure of how the virus is spreading, and the Government tracks it across the country’s 166 local electoral areas. The 14-day rate across the Republic is 80.2 per 100,000 population.

The updated figures on the Government’s data hub show the Covid 19 incidence rate in Carndonagh at 518.7 per 100,000 population. The figure in the Inishowen town has more than doubled from last week (271.2) and is almost 6.5 times the national rate.

Second worst hit for transmission, according to the figures, is Letterkenny, also in Co Donegal, with a rate of 322.2 - up from 288.7 last week after having dipped - followed by Claremorris in Co Mayo, which stands at 257.9.

Callan/Thomastown in Co Kilkenny has a rate of 232.7 while Buncrana, again in Co Donegal, has a rate of 228.

Adare/Rathkeale in Co Limerick (216.5), Longford town (211.9), Muinebeag in Co Carlow (211.1), Ardee in Co Louth (205.4) and Lifford/Stranorlar in Co Donegal (200.9) make up the rest of ten local electoral areas with the highest rates.

On the other end, Moate, Co Westmeath, Belmullet, Co Mayo, Killarney, Co Kerry, and Wexford town all have rates described as “less than five cases” where the virus is not spreading at all.

