Coronavirus: A further six deaths and 23 new cases reported by Nphet

A further six people with Covid-19 have died in the State, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Health officials have warned of a “real concern” that many new cases are being diagnosed in young adults. Large numbers of close contacts are also being recorded among some of those diagnosed.

The total number of people who have died with the disease in the Republic now stands at 1,734.

An additional 23 cases of the disease have been diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases detected to 25,437.

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, emphasised that 10 of the cases are in younger adults. Eighteen of the new cases were diagnosed in those under 55.

“High levels of compliance to public health advice to date has enabled further reopening of economic and social life.

“However, of the 23 cases reported today, 10 cases (43 per cent) are in younger adults aged under 35 years. A further eight cases (35 per cent) are in those aged between 35-54.

“This is now a real concern and a worrying trend at a time when many people are reconnecting with friends and loved ones and may be gathering in larger groups,” he said.

“In recent days, for example, some cases have had large numbers of close contacts that have required testing and self-isolation for 14 days.

“Covid-19 is an infection that affects all ages and it is incumbent on all of us to take our individual responsibility seriously.

“I cannot emphasise enough how important it is to remain informed, keep a 2m distance from others and follow the public health advice on hand washing, cough and sneeze hygiene, and wearing face coverings,” he added.

Meanwhile one person in the North has died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and two more people have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest statistics from Northern Ireland’s Department of Health.

A total of 549 people have died from the virus in Northern Ireland while there have been 5,750 confirmed cases.