Coronavirus: Tributes paid to Kilkenny hospital workers who died from Covid-19

People gathered on the streets in Kilkenny’s oldest neighbourhoods on Thursday to pay a silent tribute as a hearse carried the remains of Catherine Hickey to her final resting place.

Ms Hickey (née Whelan), in her 50s and married with two children, was one of two members of staff at St Luke’s General Hospital in the city to die after they were infected with coronavirus.

Her colleague Jim Kenny, from Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny, who was a care worker at the hospital, was also buried on Thursday.

He was not in hospital when he died. Friends say he had been self-isolating at his home outside the Co Kilkenny village. On Monday he had felt well enough to mow the lawn. However, he became unwell and was found dead later by gardaí.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to the two healthcare workers. He said it “reminds us how healthcare workers and other essential workers put themselves at risk”.

A close friend of Mr Kenny, councillor Pat Fitzpatrick, said: “He was a very kind man, a quiet man. He was a community hero involved in everything. It is just tragic for him and the family. He was involved in everything, in everything.

“Just one of those guys there ready to give a helping hand. He would volunteer for everything – there was no job too little or large.”

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan said the staff at the hospital had been “rocked to the core by this devastating news”, which is “so hard to comprehend”.

“Our healthcare workers go above and beyond every single day to care for those impacted by Covid-19,” he said, and death amongst those who risk “life and limb day after day to help others is particularly hard to comprehend”.